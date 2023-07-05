Heber Valley Rotary Club’s small team makes big impact

Think globally, act locally.

That’s what Alfonso Flores said he is trying to do as the Heber Valley Rotary Club’s new president.

“We're a group of people that will get together, we become friends, and we try to serve the community," he said. "We make some contributions to not just our community, but also nationwide and even globally.”

The Heber Valley has several better-known service organizations and Flores said he hopes to expand the Rotary’s membership and visibility in the community.

The team of 30 members recently sponsored the Chuckwagon Breakfast at the Heber Valley’s inaugural Red, White and Blue Festival. During the school year, the club implements a literacy program.

“Every month, we go to all the public schools and we read to the young kids and we give them books," said Flores. "And so they're excited to see us when we come because they know they're going to get a new book to take home. And the idea is to promote reading literacy so they can have a bigger library and opportunities to read at home.”

The club will host its annual Heber Valley Rotary Club Links for Literacy Golf Tournament in September to raise funds for the program. The Rotary also oversees Wasatch High School’s Interact Club, a popular club dedicated to helping youth learn about the world through service projects.

“We do a lot of work with them so they can start getting the feel of service in the community," said Flores. "And one of the fun things we do – because we want them to learn now that they can have an international impact – is we host a trip to Mexico every year and help with the different organizations.”

For adults who want to give back, the Rotary meets every Wednesday and Flores said not to let the location be a deterrent.

“We usually meet at the police department where they have a community room," said Flores. "There is a court there as well so don't get scared that you can go there.”

Because just remember, it’s all about giving back.