Wasatch County restricts fireworks to city area for Pioneer Day weekend

The restrictions apply to the wildland areas of Wasatch County.

The Wasatch County Fire District shared a map showing the only locations where fireworks will be permitted. That includes downtown Heber City, the North Fields, Midway, most of Charleston and Daniel, and a large swath of the neighborhood areas east of Heber City limits.

Saturday and Sunday, residents may shoot fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Pioneer Day, they’re allowed until midnight.

State fire experts warn wildfire danger is on the rise after the long winter and wet spring delayed the usual timing of fire-prone conditions.

Wasatch County Fire Battalion Chief R.L. Duke said most Wasatch County land is in the “moderate” fire danger level, classified as conditions wherein grass fires will spread rapidly on windy days. He said other parts of the county could be classified as “high.”

He also reminded people to be careful handling fireworks even in lawful areas, along with other common fire sources.

“[We] just advise people to use caution as they discharge those or any other fire-related device — you know, barbecue grills, campfires — that they use caution and make sure things are dead out as they recreate.”

He said fires should be drowned in water and cold to be considered safe.

“It needs to be dead out with water, and those coals need to be sifted through with water to make sure that they are completely out and cold to the touch.”

According to the Utah Fire Info website, out of over 300 wildfires to date this year, humans caused at least 53% of those, or 161 fires.