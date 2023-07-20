Midway City puts hard cap on height of resort buildings

The city had recently adopted legislation that limited all public buildings and churches to a height of 35 feet. On Tuesday, the city council considered legislation that would do the same for structures in the city’s "Resort Zones." Midway City Planner Michael Henke told the council this was a matter of unfinished business.

"This is really the last item that I'm aware of where any buildings could go above 35 feet," he said.

City code already limited buildings in resort zones to 35 feet, with a couple of exceptions. Buildings could be as high as 55 feet, subject to city council approval, if certain conditions were met. Also, "architectural elements" were allowed to be an extra 15 feet high.

However, Henke told the council buildings that reached 55 feet could be "alarming" to some residents.

"As we have more people move to Midway, views become even more of an issue than they have been in the past," he said. "And our general plan really tries to protect viewsheds and view corridors."

Existing structures in the Resort Zone that exceed the maximum height would have "legal nonconforming” status. Buildings that had been previously approved for construction but don’t comply with the new rules will also be allowed.

"This really would impact new resort developments," he said. "So if we annex property on the north end of town by the hot springs, for instance, that would be resorts. And also on the very south end of town next to the railroad tracks where you have the pending annexation, that would also be a resort zone."

Notably, the planned Ameyalli wellness resort will not have any buildings above 35 feet.

The city council passed the amendment unanimously.