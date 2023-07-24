Heber City approves contribution for "game changer" trail

The trail would go from the Heber Valley Railroad Depot to the north trailhead of the Deer Creek trail in Wasatch Mountain State Park. The south end of that trail will connect to the Provo River Parkway currently under construction. That would make for one continuous trail from Utah County through Wasatch County.

"People will ride their bikes down a beautiful canyon like Provo Canyon. You could ride along Deer Creek or clear down to Vivian Falls," Don Taylor, the association's trail planner, told KPCW. "Then put your bike on the train and come back up on the train."

"Tourism-wise, it would be a huge addition to our valley and hopefully a nice revenue stream for the railroad," he said.

The total cost of the project is $5.7 million. UDOT’s Transportation Investment Fund grant would cover 60% if other sources commit to the remaining 40%. On June 21, the Wasatch County Council approved a $1.7 million contribution.

Taylor and Nancy O’Toole, a grant writer for the association, came to the Heber City Council on July 18 to ask for about $325,000. The council enthusiastically approved. O’Toole said they can now move forward with the application.

"I just believe it's going to be a game changer for Heber City, Midway, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Wasatch County and Utah County," O'Toole told KPCW. "It's going to be a wonderful trail and a wonderful addition to this area."

Taylor said this is part of a larger effort to create one, big trail called the Wasatch Loop which would connect Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo, Heber and Park City.

"So this is just a section, but obviously for Heber a very important section because it connects us and Midway to Provo," he said.

Taylor said the environmental impact study and feasibility study on the trail have already been done. He said if UDOT approves the grant, the trail would be ready for use in a couple of years.