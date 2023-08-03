North portion of Deer Creek closed Sunday morning

The closure includes all of Kiteboard Beach and the Charleston day use area. This will accommodate specialized training.

The park’s two boat ramps will still be open, however. And the closure does not include Deer Creek Island, Rainbow Bay, or the main entrance.

After 2 p.m., all areas of the park will be open to the general public except for Sailboat Beach, which is closed through 2026 to accommodate construction for the Deer Creek intake project.