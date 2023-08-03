© 2023 KPCW

North portion of Deer Creek closed Sunday morning

KPCW | By Rob Winder
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM MDT
From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the portion of the reservoir north of Deer Creek Island will be closed.

The closure includes all of Kiteboard Beach and the Charleston day use area. This will accommodate specialized training.

The park’s two boat ramps will still be open, however. And the closure does not include Deer Creek Island, Rainbow Bay, or the main entrance.

After 2 p.m., all areas of the park will be open to the general public except for Sailboat Beach, which is closed through 2026 to accommodate construction for the Deer Creek intake project.

Wasatch County
Rob Winder
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Rob Winder