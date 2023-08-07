Wasatch County Health Department issues health watch for Deer Creek recreation area

The Wasatch County Health Department said it recently found signs of a harmful algal bloom at the Charleston Day Use Area. It has posted signs to warn swimmers of the toxic algae at the popular weekend recreation spot.

The health department advised against swimming and fishing in the affected area. No other parts of Deer Creek Reservoir are under the advisory.

Assistant Deer Creek State Park Manager, Jason Allen said this health watch will likely be the first of many.

He said Utah is entering prime algal bloom season as air and water temperatures rise.

Warm weather mixed with stagnant water and sun is the perfect recipe for algae to form.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, algal blooms occur when blue-green algae multiplies quickly to form a “bloom.” These blooms can produce toxins that could damage kidneys, the liver and brain.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has a simple guide to identify these blooms.

Direct contact with an algal bloom can cause irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, throat or lungs.

If you or a pet comes in contact with an algal bloom, contact the Utah Poison Control Center.

Allen advised people to look for posted signs at recreation areas and keep pets close if there is a warning.