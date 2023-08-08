© 2023 KPCW

One dead after shooting, stabbing in Midway

KPCW | By Rob Winder
Published August 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT
An altercation in Midway Monday evening left one man dead and another injured.
John Roman / aijohn784
/
stock.adobe.com
One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an incident in Midway Monday evening.

Wasatch County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Swiss Mountain Estates in Midway at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, after 911 calls reported a man had been shot and another stabbed.

One of the men died at the scene. The other was flown to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of those involved. The office said the case is under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Wasatch County
Rob Winder
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Rob Winder