One dead after shooting, stabbing in Midway

Wasatch County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Swiss Mountain Estates in Midway at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, after 911 calls reported a man had been shot and another stabbed.

One of the men died at the scene. The other was flown to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of those involved. The office said the case is under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.