Wasatch County Council considers rail trail, open space funding

A paved trail that runs along the Provo River from Vivian Park to Deer Creek Dam is under construction, and Wasatch County plans to extend that trail through Midway to Heber City. The project is called the Heber Valley Rail Trail and is a multi-year, coordinated effort by local and state government agencies.

Wasatch County has already approved plans for phase one: a stretch that travels from the dam along Highway 113 through Soldier Hollow to Tate Lane, just north of Deer Creek Reservoir.

The second portion is designed to head north from there to Midway, then bend east and extend all the way to Heber City.

At the meeting Wednesday, County Manager Dustin Grabau said the county council has the decision of whether to commit about $200,000 of county tax dollars to engineer that section of the trail from Tate Lane to Heber. That’s half of the total design cost, and Grabau said he hopes much of the multi-million-dollar construction funding would come from grants.

“What we're really hoping to do now is approve some additional engineering to have that project be shovel ready, and then apply for grants through the state,” he said. “There are some active transportation funding opportunities coming up in the spring, and the real hope is that at the beginning of next year, as soon as it is able to be constructed, that we would start that portion of the project. I think if we secured the grants and began them next year, I think it's possible that certain segments of it will be done next year. The portion that goes from Vivian Park up to Deer Creek Reservoir Dam, I think, is not expected to be completed for another two years.”

Phase three of the Heber Valley Rail Trail is entirely within Heber City. Grabau said the RAP tax; generating money for trails, arts and parks with sales taxes; will generate money that the county and city governments can use to build the trail.

Ove time, regional planners want to extend the trail system into nearby counties.

“It varies from eight to 10 feet of asphalt-paved trail,” Grabau said. “Eventually, I think the intent is to have a paved path that circles the entire Mount Timpanogos. This segment will get us up into Heber City, and then we're talking from there about, how do we get farther north and connect it into Park City’s system, and I know there's already discussions about connecting Park City down into the Salt Lake Valley.”

Another topic of discussion also focuses on how to spend taxpayer money, this time from the $10 million open space bond Wasatch County voters approved in 2018.

Last year, the county pledged $2 million to help put a conservation easement on 60 acres of open space in Midway called Lundin Farms. Grabau said the council likely needs to approve the release of open space bond money for the county to be able to afford that.

The meeting is Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street. Links to the full agenda as well as how to join the meeting via Zoom are available at this link.

