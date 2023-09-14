More Wasatch High JV football games rescheduled after cancelations

Earlier this week, Wasatch High School said scheduling issues and athlete injuries might end the season after Thursday’s game against Maple Mountain. A letter from school administrators said they were trying to reschedule the games, and within a few days, they have made progress.

Wasatch High School Athletic Director Brad Foster confirmed after Thursday’s matchup at Maple Mountain High School, the sub-varsity teams will play the next three Thursdays. That means junior varsity and sophomore teams.

The Wasps will host Springville on Sept. 21 and Timpview on the 28, and they’re scheduled to travel to Cedar Valley on Oct. 5. Those matchups correspond to the schedule of the varsity team, which will play the same schools on Fridays after the sub-varsity teams’ Thursday games.

A spokesperson for the school said Timpview High School only has one sub-varsity team, and it will be up to Timpview whether they face Wasatch High School’s junior varsity or sophomore team on Sept. 28.

In the past two weeks, players received mixed messages about the rest of the season. Last week, head coach Steve Coburn told parents in an email that “the JV schedule [had] been canceled.”

Monday afternoon, the school announced this week’s JV and sophomore team games against Maple Mountain had been rescheduled.

The school denied KPCW’s request for an interview about the remainder of the season. Earlier this week, Assistant Principal Ryan Bishop said the goal was to “maintain what was already scheduled.”

The JV schedule is available on the school's athletics website.