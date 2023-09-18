First part of Midway’s Ameyalli Resort to open in February

Construction is underway in Midway at the Ameyalli Resort. An aquatic center and the first 20 homes are slated to open in February.

Eventually, Ameyalli will also feature a boutique hotel, a restaurant, spa and fitness center. Project managing partner for the Ameyalli Resort Chuck Heath said the first phase focuses on family-sized homes.

“We’ll have basically 20 750-square-foot residences — four-bedroom, four-and-a-half baths, two-car garage, roof observation deck — and those will be for families. In addition, we'll be providing soaking pools, pickleball courts, clubhouse, kids center, those types of amenities for that first phase alone.”

Heath said 16 homes have already sold.

Some owners are partial owners. He said people have the option to own as small as an eighth of a share.

“We're going to allow you know, everything from a low end of an eighth share, which is six weeks a year, all the way up to full ownership in that first phase,” he said. “In the second phase, we’ll offer the same type of thing for the cottages, hotel rooms will be nightly rentals.”

Phase two will begin construction in the spring. It will include 80 hotel rooms and 23 1,600-square-foot cottage-style hotel rooms.

The final scheduled installment is a 50,000-square-foot “Wellbeing Center of Excellence,” with an estimated completion date in June 2025.

The center will have the imprint of Deepak Chopra. Heath called him a great partner for the style of intimate wellness experience the resort wanted to provide all along.

“Deepak Chopra is probably the world wellness guru,” he said. “It's more of a transformative type of arrangement, where you can come in, and we will tailor-make programs around your needs. So, it really becomes a true well-being center, versus just a spa.”

The 28-acre development is under construction on a parcel just north of downtown Midway and Memorial Hill.