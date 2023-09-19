© 2023 KPCW

Wasatch County homes safe, lighting-sparked fire 100% contained

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT
Fire crews working to extinguish a lighting-caused fire near a Victory Ranch home in Wasatch County.
Utah Fire Info
A Wasatch County fire is 100% contained after lighting sparked a brush fire, threatening homes Monday.

The burn, dubbed the “Evening Star” fire, threatened four homes in the Victory Ranch Community Monday, Sept. 18, Utah Fire Info said. That’s near the Summit County line and Jordanelle Reservoir.

Defensible space around the homes helped firefighters, and a nearby excavation crew, quickly knock down the flames.

No evacuations were needed. Fire crews had the flames contained by Monday night, scorching about two acres in total.

Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver