Wasatch County homes safe, lighting-sparked fire 100% contained
A Wasatch County fire is 100% contained after lighting sparked a brush fire, threatening homes Monday.
The burn, dubbed the “Evening Star” fire, threatened four homes in the Victory Ranch Community Monday, Sept. 18, Utah Fire Info said. That’s near the Summit County line and Jordanelle Reservoir.
Defensible space around the homes helped firefighters, and a nearby excavation crew, quickly knock down the flames.
No evacuations were needed. Fire crews had the flames contained by Monday night, scorching about two acres in total.