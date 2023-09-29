© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cyclist killed in accident involving touring bus near Midway

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published September 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM MDT
Google Maps
Pine Canyon Road was closed from the Wasatch Mountain State Park entrance to the intersection of state Route 224 and Guardsman Pass Road for several hours.

Wasatch County officials have not released how the Sandy man was injured.

A cyclist has died after an accident involving a touring bus near Midway Friday.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Pine Canyon Road at about 10 a.m.

County officials have not released details about how the touring bus was involved or what led to the Sandy man’s fatal injuries.

He was flown to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No one on the bus was injured.

Pine Canyon Road was closed from the Wasatch Mountain State Park entrance to the intersection of state Route 224 and Guardsman Pass Road for several hours. It has since reopened.

The incident is under investigation.

The cyclist's name has not been released.

Wasatch County
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards