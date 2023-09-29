Cyclist killed in accident involving touring bus near Midway

A cyclist has died after an accident involving a touring bus near Midway Friday.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Pine Canyon Road at about 10 a.m.

County officials have not released details about how the touring bus was involved or what led to the Sandy man’s fatal injuries.

He was flown to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No one on the bus was injured.

Pine Canyon Road was closed from the Wasatch Mountain State Park entrance to the intersection of state Route 224 and Guardsman Pass Road for several hours. It has since reopened.

The incident is under investigation.

The cyclist's name has not been released.