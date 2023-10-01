Baby's body found on I-80

The baby’s body was found days after his mother was arrested and charged with his death.

The Unified Police Department said the body was found east of the Lambs Canyon exit last Monday, near mile marker 137 on the south side of I-80.

Unified Police assisted with the search at the request of the Wasatch County Sheriff's investigative department.

Estrella Meza-Ojeda was arrested Sept. 20. Police said she did not give her newborn baby the oxygen he needed to survive. She told officers the oxygen tube was bothering him.

After the baby died Sept. 10, she wrapped his body in a blanket and left it along the road by exit 131. When she showed police where she left the body, they found a scrap of fabric but couldn’t locate the newborn’s body until Sept. 25.

Meza-Ojeda was charged with criminal homicide, obstructing justice, and abuse or desecration of a body. She remains in custody at the Wasatch County Jail.