Center Street reopens in Heber City

Center Street is now open for regular traffic after being closed for construction most of the summer.

The work was part of a major sewer and water replacement project throughout Heber City.

The Center Street stretch was an especially challenging portion of the project because it’s a major traffic artery and crews said the utility work was complicated.

The city said repairs to the utilities under Center Street “will not be required again in most residents’ lifetimes.”

Paving work continues elsewhere in the city. Details about the construction can be found at heberproject.com.

In other construction news, Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau said the county is working with UDOT to make high-risk state roads safer.

A driver was killed on US 189 in a head-on crash over the weekend, and two teens were critically injured when hit by cars on US 40 in September.

“What we’re trying to do is work with UDOT to make sure that any improvements we do need, we can do those quickly and to vet those as quickly as possible,” he said.

He said it’s UDOT’s prerogative to determine road improvements and that safety changes to those two roads, like a concrete barrier on US 189, haven’t yet been decided.