The Market is expanding into Midway – complete with stick bread

The famous stick bread from The Market in Park City will soon be available in Midway.

The Market’s owner, Mike Holm, is now taking over Ridley’s. The grocery store will be renamed The Market at Midway, and it will feature favorites from the Park City grocery store – most notably, the stick bread made by Red Bicycle Breadworks.

Holm said although the building doesn’t have an in-house bakery, he knows customers will want to stock up on the wildly popular loafs. It will be delivered to the Midway store every morning.

“We will carry Red Bicycle stick bread to start off,” he said. “We’ve got them on board and they’re excited to provide that service for us here.”

The grocery store will also include a gas station across the street.

Holm said plans for the new Market location came together suddenly.

“The store owner gave me a call… and gave me an opportunity to take it over, and I was elated,” he said.

The change in ownership was just finalized Friday, Sept. 29, and Holm’s team is moving quickly to get The Market at Midway up and running.

“We’re trying to do three months’ worth of work in two weeks to get the store ready to transition over,” Holm said.

Holm’s son-in-law, Skyler Bamgartner, will be the store director of the new Midway location. He’s been working at the Park City store for a decade.

Holm had previously considered expanding into the North Jordanelle neighborhood but plans for that site fell through. He said a new store is still a possibility for the Promontory neighborhood as The Market looks to future expansions.

The Market at Midway will host a soft opening Oct. 16.