Ann Romney raising women's health awareness in Heber

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM MDT
Ann Romney will speak at Intermountain Health's Ladies Night Out Oct. 11.
Intermountain Health News
Ann Romney will speak at a Ladies Night Out hosted by Intermountain Health Heber Valley Hospital this week.

The hospital’s Ladies Night Out will include a fireside chat with Ann Romney, followed by a women’s health fair.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Romney, the former first lady of Massachusetts and the wife of Sen. Mitt Romney, will share her story of facing multiple sclerosis and early-stage breast cancer. She will talk about the intersection of physical and mental health and how women can take charge of their health.

After Romney’s fireside chat, attendees can enjoy refreshments and browse booths at a women’s health fair. They can schedule a mammogram; learn about heart health, labor and delivery options, and mental health; participate in nutrition consultations; and more.

The health fair ends around 8 p.m.

The event is right outside the Heber Valley Hospital on 1500 South. For more information about the Ladies Night Out, call the hospital at 435-654-2500.

Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler