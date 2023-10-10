‘Barefoot in the Park’ is a fun romp at Timpanogos Valley Theatre

Are you in a relationship where one person is far more practical than the other? “Barefoot in the Park” chronicles the hilarious discord between young lawyer Paul Bratter and the free-spirited Corie.

Julie Doud plays Corie and said the play is a romantic comedy that begins after they have fallen in love.

“The play starts with them being newlyweds," she said. "And so it's a little bit more like what happens after the happily ever after? And how are they going to navigate? They move into a fifth floor walk-up apartment, and it's a little bit of a drain on everyone who's walking up to it. And they have very different personalities. And so it's kind of, how can they have a marriage?”

“Barefoot in the Park” is a 1963 play by Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright Neil Simon. Robert Redford and Jane Fonda starred in the 1967 film adaptation.

Doud said there are only five actors in the cast and she had a lot of fun playing Corie.

“Corie doesn't have a lot of inhibitions," she said. "And so I really get to throw myself into the part. And she's kind of wild. She just wants to do things–go, go, go! She's very in love with Paul. And I love it because there's just a beautiful arc for Corie to play. And I love acting and trying and being a comedian.”

Timpanogos Valley Theatre is a community theater in Heber brimming with talent. Many actors like Doud studied theater in college. She said they perform for the love of it.

“We do four or five children's productions alone," she said. "And then I don't know, another four or five community theater shows. It's a great place. I love Timpanogos Valley Theatre.”

“Barefoot in the Park” will have six performances between Oct. 6 and Oct. 14 at the historic Heber Valley Social Hall. Tickets start at $10. “I hope you come out and see it. It's a romantic comedy heavy on the comedy.”

And, Doud hopes, the play will be heavy on the enjoyment as well.