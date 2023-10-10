© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet Midway City Council candidates at two October events

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 10, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT
Six candidates are vying for a position on the Midway City Council.
KPCW
Six candidates are vying for a position on the Midway City Council.

Residents can get to know the candidates for Midway City Council at two upcoming events this month.

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Midway City Council this November: Jordan Councill, Lisa Kohler Orme, Kevin Payne, Whitney Peterson and Craig Simons.

On Oct. 24 at noon, the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a “Meet the Candidates” luncheon with an informal question-and-answer session. Attendees can choose to learn about the Heber City Council race or the Midway City Council race. Register in advance on the Chamber website.

That evening, the Midway Boosters will host a town hall meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first hour will be a moderated question-and-answer session after which voters can talk with the candidates themselves.

Election day is Nov. 21.

Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler