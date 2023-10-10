Meet Midway City Council candidates at two October events

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Midway City Council this November: Jordan Councill, Lisa Kohler Orme, Kevin Payne, Whitney Peterson and Craig Simons.

On Oct. 24 at noon, the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a “Meet the Candidates” luncheon with an informal question-and-answer session. Attendees can choose to learn about the Heber City Council race or the Midway City Council race. Register in advance on the Chamber website.

That evening, the Midway Boosters will host a town hall meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first hour will be a moderated question-and-answer session after which voters can talk with the candidates themselves.

Election day is Nov. 21.