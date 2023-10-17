Wasatch County Council could begin tax increase process Wednesday

The council can’t approve the property tax hike Wednesday, but it can vote to trigger that process.

In past meetings, the council said it may want to create a way to make the library financially self-sufficient. That would require new funding for costs like HVAC, building renovations and equipment there.

In September, Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau estimated if the council passes the tax, it would likely generate about $380,000. If that number were confirmed, the new tax rate would cost $20 more per year for owners with a median home value of $700,000.

To affect 2024 taxes, the council would have to host a Truth in Taxation meeting by the end of the year before it could adopt the new tax.

This week the council plans to discuss the proposed tax increase and may vote whether to begin the Truth in Taxation process.

The meeting is Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

The agenda and a link to attend the meeting virtually are available at heberut.gov.

