With some tweaks, LDS temple plans will head to final vote

At the public hearing Oct. 25, the county planning commission made recommendations about three major aspects of plans for a temple proposed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: the legislative development agreement, plat approval for the 18-acre piece of land, and site plan approval for the temple building itself.

Hundreds of community members came to attend the often-emotional, nearly six-hour meeting at the senior center, listening patiently to the ins and outs of county code in order to hear the commission’s recommendations and speak up about their views. More than 200 others participated online.

The commission voted to recommend the county council approve all three agenda items, with some conditions added to the proposal.

They recommended the council accept the proposal if it adds provisions to maintain consistent lighting levels and ensure concerns about water pumping are fully addressed, among other stipulations.

The motions for the development agreement and plat approval passed 6-1, with Doug Grandquis dissenting. Site plan approval passed 5-2, with Grandquis and Chuck Zuercher voting against the plan.

The commission received hundreds of comments about the temple before Wednesday’s meeting, and commissioner Doug Hronek said he took public feedback seriously.

“I read every one of the emails, both in favor and against,” he said.

The recommendations are now pending final decisions from the Wasatch County Council.

Plans for the temple have provoked strong emotions among both supporters of the temple and those opposed to parts of its construction, and Wednesday’s public hearing provided an opportunity for members of the public to voice their opinions to the county.

Ahead of the hearing, hundreds gathered outside Wasatch High School to show support for the temple’s construction, singing, “I love to see the temple.”

“For the temple is a house of God, a place of love and beauty,” they sang. “I’ll prepare myself while I am young; this is my sacred duty.”

Fifteen-year-old Hyrum Tomco was among the young people who attended the peaceful demonstration.

“I know it’s true, and it’s what I believe,” he said of the temple. “It can kind of be, like, a place of light and hope for everyone to come together.”

Inside, Jill VanAusdal held a small sign in support of the temple, waiting for the public hearing to begin. She said she hopes for the temple’s construction but is pained by the rifts the plans have caused in the community.

“It is something we’ve prayed for, for a long time,” she said. “I truly believe that it’ll bring more light and joy into this valley. I’m sad to see the contention, and I don’t want any of that.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of citizens who want darker skies banded together inside the hearing, holding signs with messages that the temple as planned will be too big, too bright and too tall for the Heber Valley. Save Wasatch Back Dark Skies, a resident group representing many of those who object to the temple as proposed, filed a lawsuit against the county about the lighting code which is still in process.

Bob Pearlman said he’s not opposed to a temple, but he disagrees with plans as they currently stand.

“Although there’s nothing wrong with having a temple, if they wanted it in this location, it should be a smaller size. And if they want this size, it should be a different location,” he said.

During the hearing, some 50 community members came forward with public comments, with roughly equal numbers speaking in favor of and against the proposal.

Afterwards, Save Wasatch Back Dark Skies leader Lisa Bahash said she thinks the county will continue to vote in line with the church’s proposal.

“After sitting for almost six hours, I’m quite disappointed – not surprised, however,” she said.

Meanwhile, with some changes suggested, the LDS church is one step closer to having a temple in the Wasatch Back.

The county council will next consider the temple plans at a public hearing Nov. 8.