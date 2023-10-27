Midway hosts 13th annual ski swap in November

The St. Lawrence 2023 ski and snowboard sale opens Friday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. and ends Saturday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m.

Bobbie Wolbach is the director of the St. Lawrence Thrift Store and Donation Center.

“We offer gear, clothing for adults and children, boots. You know, we have a lot of things that are not exclusively ski. We have, you know, warm coats and stuff like that that can be worn in our climate all winter.”

It’s happening in the Zermatt Resort basement.

The sale is usually later in November but organizers had to move up the date this year because of scheduling conflicts at the Zermatt.

The sale has become so popular there are now rules about when people can get in line. Swappers may arrive as early as 5 a.m. Friday before the sale. The venue doesn’t allow camping on site.

Wolbach said it’s a great way to get a deal.

“We offer gently used items for greatly reduced price. We get lots of great donations. Our pricing starts at, you know, 50 cents and goes up, and we have some great donations, so some things may be a little bit more, but the typical clothes in our store are under $10.”

Wolbach thanked people who donated gear to the sale throughout the past year.

“It's a way that we can be able to acquire funds to be able to get us through the winter, so I can pay staff through the winter when things really slow down for us,” she said. “We're a thrift store, and it's our big sale, but it's important to make a lot of money at the sale so that we can continue the rest of the season.”

She said there are no dressing rooms and all sales are final.

Donations may be tax deductible.

The Zermatt Resort is located at 784 West Resort Drive in Midway.

The Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap is happening the same weekend at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse at Kimball Junction.

