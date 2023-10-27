© 2023 KPCW

New Wasatch County high school wants help with name, mascot

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM MDT
Wasatch County's second high school, scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 school year, has a design (as pictured above) but still needs a name, mascot and colors.
Wasatch County School District
Wasatch County's second high school, scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 school year, has a design as pictured above but still needs a name, mascot and colors.

The new Heber City high school is coming soon. Now administrators are asking the community to help with its official name, colors and mascot.

The new school will open on the west side of town across from Southfield Park in fall 2026. Wasatch County School District spokesperson Kirsta Albert said a survey is the starting point to determine the name and school spirit basics.

Everyone is invited to share their ideas through the district’s website.

Dozens of people have chimed in on social media with suggestions running the gamut from historical to satirical.

For school names, submissions included Heber Valley High School, Mountain View High School, North Fields High School, Snake Creek or Deer Creek High School, and Midway High School.

Residents brainstormed mascots in theme with the area like the Heber Creepers, Mustangs, Moose and Yetis, and even the Dozers, in reference to rampant local construction.

Others offered future rivalry-minded mascots known for eating wasps — the Wasatch High mascot — like the Dragonflies or the Nighthawks.

Administrators haven’t announced a timeline to determine the new school identity.

As of Friday morning, it had already received more than 700 responses.

