New Wasatch County high school wants help with name, mascot

The new school will open on the west side of town across from Southfield Park in fall 2026. Wasatch County School District spokesperson Kirsta Albert said a survey is the starting point to determine the name and school spirit basics.

Everyone is invited to share their ideas through the district’s website.

Dozens of people have chimed in on social media with suggestions running the gamut from historical to satirical.

For school names, submissions included Heber Valley High School, Mountain View High School, North Fields High School, Snake Creek or Deer Creek High School, and Midway High School.

Residents brainstormed mascots in theme with the area like the Heber Creepers, Mustangs, Moose and Yetis, and even the Dozers, in reference to rampant local construction.

Others offered future rivalry-minded mascots known for eating wasps — the Wasatch High mascot — like the Dragonflies or the Nighthawks.

Administrators haven’t announced a timeline to determine the new school identity.

As of Friday morning, it had already received more than 700 responses.

