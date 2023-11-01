© 2023 KPCW

Restaurant Week serving deals to Heber Valley

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT
Restaurant Week is coming soon to the Heber Valley.

The Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s Restaurant Week will be Nov. 6-12.

Restaurants around the valley will provide special dining offers, drinks, and menu items. There are dozens of locally owned restaurants in the valley, and the chamber said the variety is something for locals and visitors alike to celebrate and support during Restaurant Week.

“Local business owners pour their heart and soul into creating excellent restaurant experiences for locals and visitors to sit, visit, connect and share a great meal,” chamber executive director Dallin Koecher said. “The Heber Valley dining scene has really grown over the last several years and these local eateries are a big part of our success as a thriving community.”

To take part in the event, visit a participating restaurant and ask for its Restaurant Week special. The Chamber of Commerce will also be doing daily giveaways on social media.

Find a complete list of Restaurant Week locations on the chamber website.
