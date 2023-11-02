Wasatch County proposed 2024 budget shows $20 million increase

The 2024 budget shows about $75 million to be spent across 23 different funds, up from last year’s $55 million budget.

A little over half that amount will go to the county general fund, which pays for items like the sheriff's office and the public works department.

The budget also sets money aside for three new full-time employees, including a librarian and a public information officer to handle communications for the county.

Assistant county manager Heber Lefgren told the council the county has worked to avoid Truth in Taxation for the general fund. Public hearings will still be held to approve a new library fund.

Lefgren said he wants residents to understand the county doesn’t automatically make more money when property taxes go up – it must instead go through the Truth in Taxation process.

“Even though those property values have gone up really significantly, that doesn't translate to a windfall to the county or any other taxing entity,” he said.

The county council will discuss the budget in more depth at a work session Nov. 8, and a public hearing is scheduled for early December.