Drivers can expect construction delays around Midway this week

The Utah Department of Transportation has scheduled road closures on US-189 between Monday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 9.

Drivers can expect delays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those four days.

Helicopters will be bringing drilling equipment to US-189 between mile markers 22 and 25, near Deer Creek Reservoir, for the project. The helicopter activity will cause multiple 15-minute road closures on the route throughout this week.

UDOT plans to spend this week gathering geotechnical data for the area. They’ll use the information later when they widen the roads for construction between Wallsburg and Charleston.

Travelers can find up-to-date information about traffic conditions on the UDOT website or app.