Power company asks to upgrade Midway utility poles to cut wildfire risk

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM MST
Midway City
Rocky Mountain Power says it wants to install taller service poles in Midway, which the company says this will decrease wildfire risk.

The power provider wants to bring existing poles up to current wildfire standards on the Judge transmission line, which runs north along the western side of Midway.

The ask is to replace wooden poles with metal ones and build them 55 feet tall, about 10 feet taller than the current ones.

Both of those changes require a conditional use permit, which Rocky Mountain Power will ask the Midway City Council to approve Tuesday.

The company intends to upgrade poles along a 10-miles stretch toward Park City. Of those, 2.5 miles are in Midway city limits.

The meeting’s Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Midway Community Center, 160 West Main Street.

More information about the project is available here. The meeting agenda and a link to attend the meeting via Zoom are available at midwaycityut.org.
