Ski beach plans developing at Deer Valley expansion, Grand Hyatt construction on track

At a meeting Nov. 15 to share updates on the Deer Valley expansion’s recreation facilities, leaders shared developers cut two new ski runs on the east side of the mountain in the past two weeks. The Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) opened five new hiking and biking trails in October.

Extell presented designs of a Skier Services complex, which will include amenities like a children’s center and a day lodge, and a ski beach. The new designs come after Extell switched to a new architect for the project.

Andrew Sellnau, who works for Extell, said the plans had been revised to better fit with the landscape.

“What ODA [the architect] was really going for from a concept perspective here is to really tie in with this mountain peaks sort of perspective,” he said.

The MIDA Design Review Committee voted unanimously to approve the changes to the Skier Services Complex site plan.

Looking ahead to this winter, Extell executive Kurt Krieg said Alterra has applied for a conditional use permit to work on a connector lift that stretches across the mountain into Summit County.

Krieg shared an update on the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley. He said the luxury hotel’s construction is “progressing nicely.”

“The ballroom and common areas are in great shape, including the conference space for the military,” he said.

The hotel will include nearly 400 guest rooms and offer special benefits to current and former members of the military. The land is managed by MIDA.