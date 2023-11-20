Vehicle crashes into Deer Creek Reservoir

An SUV ended up in the water of Deer Creek Reservoir Saturday, Nov. 18.

The car was driving north on U.S. 189 around 10 a.m., when the driver got distracted while changing their music, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The vehicle started drifting, and the driver lost control.

“[They] overcorrected, swerving left across the oncoming lanes of travel into the guardrail," Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Cameron Roden said. "The cruiser then impacted and went up over the guardrail before it came to rest in Deer Creek Reservoir.”

The driver was able to escape the vehicle without injuries. No passengers were in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Crews hauled the vehicle out of the water.

Later the same day, about eight miles south on U.S. 189, there was another crash, this time with injuries.

A pickup truck hit a guardrail and spun before coming to a stop. Two people went to the hospital.

“It does not appear that the injuries were life-threatening,” Roden said. “Road conditions at the time were wet, and so there is a potential for bad weather conditions at that time as well.”

Drivers can check for hazardous conditions or accidents on the roads at udottraffic.utah.gov.