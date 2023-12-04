New path enhances pedestrian safety for Midway residents

Around Midway’s resort neighborhood, pedestrians and bikers previously had to traverse the side of the road to get into town.

Now, thanks to a new paved path linking the south section of Homestead Drive with 200 North, travel is a bit safer and easier.

Resident Doug Farrer says he’s excited to see the new 3-mile stretch of trail in place. Before, he says pedestrians didn’t have a safe place to walk.

“It was super inconvenient as well as just dangerous,” he said. “This particular part of the path was really important.”

The trail has been under construction since summer, and Farrer says it’s great to have it operational before winter’s heaviest storms.

He lives near the newly completed trail and plans to put it to good use.

“Within minutes of it getting finished, I went out for a kind of inaugural celebratory run,” he says.

The path helps connect the resort area of Midway, including the Zermatt and Homestead resorts, to downtown shopping and restaurants.

“I’m really glad that Midway was willing to invest the time and money and engineering and expertise into it,” Farrer said.

For a map of the town’s miles of trails, visit Midway’s Parks and Recreation website.