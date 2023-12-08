U.S. 189 reopens at Deer Creek Reservoir after police halted traffic

The highway, which closed at Deer Creek Reservoir, reopened around 1 p.m., according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear why authorities temporarily stopped traffic, but Utah Highway Patrol was the lead law enforcement agency on the scene.

Police Incident

Both Directions US 189 Closed

at MP 23 (Deer Creek Reservoir) Wasatch Co.



For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 8, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.