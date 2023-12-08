U.S. 189 reopens at Deer Creek Reservoir after police halted traffic
Shortly after noon Dec. 8, U.S. Highway 189 closed due to a "police incident."
The highway, which closed at Deer Creek Reservoir, reopened around 1 p.m., according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.
It's unclear why authorities temporarily stopped traffic, but Utah Highway Patrol was the lead law enforcement agency on the scene.
Police Incident— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 8, 2023
Both Directions US 189 Closed
at MP 23 (Deer Creek Reservoir) Wasatch Co.
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.