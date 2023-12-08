© 2023 KPCW

U.S. 189 reopens at Deer Creek Reservoir after police halted traffic

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST
Cars wait on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 189 while police activities have shut down the road Dec. 8, 2023.
Utah Department of Transportation
Cars wait on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 189 while police activities have shut down the road Dec. 8, 2023.

Shortly after noon Dec. 8, U.S. Highway 189 closed due to a "police incident."

The highway, which closed at Deer Creek Reservoir, reopened around 1 p.m., according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear why authorities temporarily stopped traffic, but Utah Highway Patrol was the lead law enforcement agency on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
