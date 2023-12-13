Heber woman spreads Christmas cheer with personalized letters from Santa

Heber has its very own “Miracle on 34th Street,” except the magic is happening at 340 West 400 North with a Santa letter drop box that magically delivers to the North Pole.

It’s not one of Santa’s elves running this charming farmstand but a woman who bears a strong resemblance to Mrs. Claus.

West Side Blooms

Two years ago, 69-year-old Nancy Daybell started a flower business where she grows and sells wildflowers from her 2-acre property. During the winter months, the farmstand sits dormant so she decided to plant some holiday cheer instead.

“I just woke up and thought, ‘You know, I have a cash box sitting out there with nothing on it. And so I will do a Santa drop box,’" she said. "I made my own signs; I have a little vinyl business on the side as well. And I just advertised it on my West Side Blooms Facebook page and I've had the most adorable letters.”

Daybell has received 40 sweet letters so far. As Santa’s secretary, she doesn’t make any gift promises but simply says, “Santa has great things planned that will make you smile on Christmas morning.”

“And then I go out at night so that my little kid neighbors don't see that I'm getting the letters out," she said. "So there's a whole process. I can't just check that anytime during the day because if I tell everybody, ‘You drop that in there and it magically goes to the North Pole.’”

In many of the letters, the kids said they don't care about toys and want to make sure others’ needs are met. One child said she loved being reminded of the true meaning of Christmas.

KPCW

“And one little boy’s grandmother sent me a picture of him putting it in," said Daybell. "And he's about 10 years old and has had a lot of health issues. They didn't think he was going to breathe or walk on his own. And he's just kind of a miracle kid but still with challenges. But then after he got his return letter, she sent me a picture of him opening it up. And it's just made it all worth it for me.”

In “Miracle on 34th Street,” Kris Kringle said, "Oh, Christmas isn't just a day, it's a frame of mind...That's why I'm glad I'm here, maybe I can do something about it."

And as one of Santa’s best helpers, Daybell is happy to do just that.