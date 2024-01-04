Midway seeks resident feedback to improve transportation

The city received a grant for a planning survey to improve transit and housing options around Midway. Now, residents can go online to share their thoughts with city leaders.

City planner Michael Henke said Midway’s goal is to learn from citizens about their needs.

“The survey is just trying to really get information from the residents on what they’d like to see and hear their opinions on different issues,” he said.

That includes pedestrian and bike traffic, mass transit and connectivity to resorts and Midway’s Main Street.

The survey is open for feedback for the next couple of months.

“We’re hoping to have the study done probably by April of this year,” Henke said.

He said possible actions the city could take include traffic calming, pedestrian safety improvements and how to make housing more walkable.

The survey is available on Midway’s website.