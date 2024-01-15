Wasatch County Council candidate says she’ll put in the time to serve community

Broughton, who runs Trek Bikes on Main Street in Heber City, is in contention for Seat D on the county council. That seat represents much of Heber City.

She said the time she invests in understanding local government and the issues facing the county has prepared her well for the county council role. She has been attending county council meetings since declaring her candidacy.

“My willingness to listen and take a really logical and pragmatic look at the issues will appeal to people, as well as really understanding how local government works and the things that I can actually effect change on,” she said.

Broughton said she cares about giving constituents a councilmember who makes the changes they promise.

She said living in towns around the West has shown her what works well and what doesn’t in times of rapid growth. And managing small businesses, she said, has given her experience that translates into getting things done in local government.

Broughton said her priorities include focusing on Heber City’s growth and how county decisions affect the city. She’s also interested in large development projects that have already been approved, bypass plans and the possible 2034 Olympics.

“For me, it’s always about looking forward, not looking backward,” she said. “So many decisions have already been made. So what are we going to do to plan ahead to make sure those decisions… are able to help us maintain the heritage and the small, Western town values that we have?”

She is the sole member of the United Utah party on the ballot, a relatively young political party in the state. Polarization in the two major parties pushed her to join United Utah. Broughton said she values local politics, especially around economic and environmental issues, and the new party aligned with her views.

Previously, Broughton ran for Heber City Council in November 2023.

Tori Broughton is running against incumbent Kendall Crittenden, Republican Mary Williams and Libertarian Jami Hewlett for seat D.

The general election is Nov. 5.