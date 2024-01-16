Snowmobiler killed in collision with semi in Wasatch County

The snowmobiler died while trying to cross U.S. 40 Jan. 14. He was identified as 44-year-old Christopher Brown, of Farmington.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Brown was with three other snowmobilers near Chicken Creek that night. Brown couldn’t get traction and an eastbound semi-truck wasn’t able to avoid him.

“The semi-truck saw him and tried to move to the shoulder,” Roden said. “But as he [the snowmobiler] was still crossing, he ran into the rear trailer of the semi.”

Brown died at the scene. No other snowmobilers were injured.

“That’s kind of been a rough spot up there by Strawberry Reservoir over the weekend,” Roden said. “Very heavy snow, and we’ve had a lot of crashes up there all weekend long.”

A day earlier, whiteout conditions led to multiple crashes and stranded around 300 vehicles along the same stretch of U.S. 40.

Also Friday, search and rescue crews saved a fisherman lost in the storm at Strawberry Reservoir.