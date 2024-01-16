© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Snowmobiler killed in collision with semi in Wasatch County

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:23 PM MST
At Strawberry Reservoir, people have already started ice fishing.
Strawberry Bay Marina and Lodge
At Strawberry Reservoir, people have already started ice fishing.

A snowmobiler was killed near Strawberry Reservoir this weekend after colliding with a semi-truck in a snowstorm.

The snowmobiler died while trying to cross U.S. 40 Jan. 14. He was identified as 44-year-old Christopher Brown, of Farmington.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Brown was with three other snowmobilers near Chicken Creek that night. Brown couldn’t get traction and an eastbound semi-truck wasn’t able to avoid him.

“The semi-truck saw him and tried to move to the shoulder,” Roden said. “But as he [the snowmobiler] was still crossing, he ran into the rear trailer of the semi.”

Brown died at the scene. No other snowmobilers were injured.

“That’s kind of been a rough spot up there by Strawberry Reservoir over the weekend,” Roden said. “Very heavy snow, and we’ve had a lot of crashes up there all weekend long.”

A day earlier, whiteout conditions led to multiple crashes and stranded around 300 vehicles along the same stretch of U.S. 40.

Also Friday, search and rescue crews saved a fisherman lost in the storm at Strawberry Reservoir.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content