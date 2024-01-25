Heber Valley Chamber encourages teens to join workforce with scholarship program

Wasatch Works, a new initiative from the Heber Valley Chamber, makes teens and young adults with jobs eligible for scholarships for higher education.

High schoolers 16 and older who work at Wasatch County businesses can earn a $2,000 scholarship for college or trade school.

Chamber executive director Dallin Koecher said his team saw an opportunity to encourage young people to take jobs in the county.

“During these last few years of tight labor markets, we wanted to help encourage people to get into the workforce,” he said. “They work 600 hours over the course of two years at a Wasatch County local business. They can then apply for a scholarship… for up to $2,000 to go to post-high school education.”

The Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the nonprofit Wasatch Education Foundation to implement the program.

Funds for the scholarships come from donations raised during Chamber events and the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. Koecher said they welcome donations to the scholarship program.

“We do want to try to match these things to the students who need it the most,” he said. “That’s where we work with the education foundation to help us match need to the scholarship recipients.”

More information about the Wasatch Works program is available from the Heber Valley Chamber.