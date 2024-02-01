Ameyalli resort in Midway delays opening to June 2024

Ameyalli, the wellness-focused resort under development in Midway, was originally expected to open its first homes this month. Now, developer Chuck Heath estimates the first part of the resort will open in June, and the next stage of construction will begin.

“We’ll have those first units available in June and July,” he said. “For phases two, three and four – which are the hotel, the cottages, and the well-being spa – we’re almost through design.”

He said a pool and clubhouse will be constructed this summer as well.

Each unit is about 2,800 square feet, with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a rooftop deck. Buyers can purchase from an eighth of a share to full ownership of those homes.

Future construction will add 80 hotel rooms, cottages and duplexes to the resort, according to plans presented to the Midway City Council.

Heath said he wants Ameyalli to help people focus on healthy living. The resort is modeled after Deepak Chopra’s seven pillars of wellness.

“We have geothermal mineral waters on site which have been used for healing since, we’re told, the late 1800s,” he said. “And then we’re literally eight to 10 minutes from the Mayflower exit to the back of Deer Valley.”

He said Ameyalli will also host workshops on wellness and health education for resort visitors.

“We don’t want to just help them with their health for a week, we want to help them with their health for the whole year,” he said.

The 30-acre development is under construction on a parcel just north of downtown Midway and Memorial Hill.