No serious damage in small fire reported at Deer Valley expansion site

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:27 PM MST
Extell's Mayflower Resort development in Park City on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Utah lawmakers who approved luxury ski resort took $100k in campaign donations from the developer.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Extell's Mayflower Resort development in Park City on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Fire crews were called to a small fire Monday morning at the Grand Hyatt construction site in Wasatch County.

A propane tank caught fire around 4 a.m. Monday at the Extell construction site in the Deer Valley expansion.

The fire department quickly contained the blaze.

Extell vice president of construction Mike Woisin said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but was likely due to a faulty piece of equipment.

He says there was no damage to the hotel and construction will not be affected.

This small fire is the second this winter at a construction site on Wasatch County land controlled by the Military Installation Development Authority. A barn near the Jordanelle Reservoir burned beyond repair in November. The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in either incident.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
