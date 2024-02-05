No serious damage in small fire reported at Deer Valley expansion site

A propane tank caught fire around 4 a.m. Monday at the Extell construction site in the Deer Valley expansion.

The fire department quickly contained the blaze.

Extell vice president of construction Mike Woisin said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but was likely due to a faulty piece of equipment.

He says there was no damage to the hotel and construction will not be affected.

This small fire is the second this winter at a construction site on Wasatch County land controlled by the Military Installation Development Authority. A barn near the Jordanelle Reservoir burned beyond repair in November. The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in either incident.