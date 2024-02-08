Maple tapping in the Wasatch Back: How sweet it is

Wasatch Mountain State Park recently hosted a workshop overflowing with curious folks interested in tapping into the budding hobby of maple syrup production. The presenter, Jesse Matthews, is a graduate student at Utah State University and said many are often surprised local trees produce this sweet nectar.

“We actually have lots of maples [in Utah]," he said. "We have two really good native species: Boxelder and Bigtooth maple, the latter of which you’ll find at higher elevations on slopes of mountains. But landscaping species also do pretty well. For part of my project, we’ve looked at Norway maple which isn’t native but it’s planted in a lot of parks and streets.”

The state park hopes to build a robust maple-tapping community in Midway and will host another free workshop on Feb. 16 that will cover everything from tapping guidelines to sap collection. Spots are limited and people can register here.

The length of the tapping season varies from year-to-year but usually starts in February. Ideal daytime conditions are around 40 degrees Fahrenheit with nighttime temperatures below freezing, preferably in the mid-20s. The daily freeze/thaw cycle changes the pressure within the tree’s branches, which forces the tree to draw water up from its roots to produce the sap.

KPCW USU Extension Assistant Professor Wesley Crump looks on as Matthews sets up maple tap tubing

Matthews said a tree with a diameter of 10 to 20 inches can support a tap hole and does not harm the tree if drilled correctly.

“All the spiles that we hand out are 5/16 of an inch," he said. "You go to your selected tree. You drill in about an inch and a half. I usually measure the drill bit with the spile so you can see how deep you need to go. And then you use a hammer to pound the spile in. And then you hang your bucket and lid and then you just wait for sap to flow.”

Matthews also warned about “buddy sap.” This isn’t an awkward bromance, it occurs at the end of the season when the leaves start to bud, resulting in bitter-tasting sap. He said timing is everything and gave some advice when it’s time to take the resin from tree to table.

“One thing to be warned about is boiling the sap indoors," he said. "It's a great way to peel wallpaper, just because you're taking the sap from 2% sugar to 66.9% sugar. And so you're removing huge quantities of water that get evaporated.”

“Sugaring” may be sticky business but enthusiasts say the rewards are pretty darn sweet.