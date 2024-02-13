Stranded snowmobilers’ preparedness aids rescuers in Wasatch County

The snowmobilers were near Snake Creek in Wasatch County Saturday evening when they got stranded on steep terrain and couldn’t find a way out.

They were carrying a satellite phone, as well as radios and supplies for starting a fire. Their preparations enabled them to call for help using the satellite phone’s SOS button.

Search and rescue’s mountain rescue team responded around 7:30 p.m. They used an infrared drone camera to help find the two men. It took about five hours to get the snowmobilers to safety.

Craig Gordon, of the Utah Avalanche Center, said it’s essential to prepare before venturing into the backcountry. He said he brings a kit including first aid supplies, gear repair tools and communication devices.

“The main thing that I want to emphasize is avoidance of having to use any of that gear,” he said. “But what I’m also going to include is my communications with the outside world.”

Radios help group members check in with each other, while satellite devices can signal for outside help. Gordon said backcountry explorers should know the forecast and the terrain – and they should be comfortable with how to use their tools before an emergency.

“All of these things are perishable skills,” he said. “You’ve got to practice with all of this gear and practice often.”

Search and rescue has not yet responded to requests for additional details about the rescue and the snowmobilers’ conditions.