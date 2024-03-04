© 2024 KPCW

Man faces charges in Heber child sexual abuse case

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM MST
A man is facing charges in Wasatch County for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

A man has been arrested in Wasatch County for the alleged sexual abuse of a child over a number of years.

Wasatch County deputies arrested former Heber resident Humberto Solano-Mendoza, 45, Thursday, Feb. 29. He faces charges of raping and sexually abusing an underage relative for at least a five-year span.

In an interview with the Southern Nevada Children’s Advocacy Center, the boy described numerous instances of sexual violence, beginning when he was in kindergarten several years ago. The abuse occurred when the boy visited Solano-Mendoza’s family in Heber.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation when the boy’s mother reported the abuse to law enforcement in January.

Solano-Mendoza faces 15 felony counts for rape of a child and sexual abuse of a child. He has denied all allegations. He is being held without bail in the Wasatch County Jail.

If you are a survivor of sexual violence, or if you believe a child is experiencing abuse, Utah’s Department of Child and Family Services can help. Resources about recognizing signs of child abuse are available on the DCFS website. Anyone who believes a child has been abused is legally required to notify authorities. To report abuse, call DCFS at (855) 323-3237.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
