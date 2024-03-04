Wasatch County man faces charges for kidnapping, assault

Court documents show 23-year-old Austin John Horner, of Daniel, was arrested Feb. 29 for an alleged sexual assault when he took a woman on a date in Heber back in October 2023.

The two had plans to watch a movie together in Horner’s pickup truck. According to the documents, during the date, the woman says she repeatedly tried to stop his unwanted sexual advances, but Horner ignored her and sexually assaulted her.

Horner then took her back to her car, and on her way home, a Wasatch County Sheriff’s sergeant pulled her over. The sergeant could see she was in distress. She told him she had just been assaulted and he arranged for her to get medical attention and an exam.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the DNA from her exam matched Horner’s and he was taken into custody.

He faces felony charges for aggravated assault, forcible sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping.

If you have experienced sexual assault or domestic violence, or someone you know needs support, resources are available.

The Peace House offers support to survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Summit and Wasatch counties. The 24/7 helpline is (800) 647-9161.

The national sexual assault hotline has confidential support available 24 hours a day at (800) 656-4673.