Learn fly fishing, beekeeping at free ‘Ask Heber Valley’ community expo

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:09 PM MDT
Locals can learn to fly fish, get an introduction to beekeeping and many other activities at the second annual ‘Ask Heber Valley’ community expo Saturday, March 16.

The Ask Heber Valley community expo will feature more than 70 local businesses, nonprofits and organizations for residents to explore.

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director Dallin Koecher said it’s an opportunity for locals to get to know all Wasatch County has to offer.

“We have what you need here,” he said. “We have the things and the services that you need to lead a happy and productive life.”

This year’s demonstrations will include preparing for the unexpected with Wasatch County Emergency Management, a crash course on repairing flat bike tires out on the trails, some interior design guidance and introductions to fly fishing and beekeeping.

“It’s one thing to go and visit a booth, but [another] to kind of get some of the insider tips and training from these businesses and these folks talking about what they have,” Koecher said.

Admission is free. Residents who bring donations for the local food pantry will earn raffle tickets for a chance to win giveaways throughout the day.

The expo will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wasatch County Rec. Center.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler