Wasatch Fire District to build temporary station in Hideout

The Hideout planning commission voted Thursday, March 21 to approve a conditional use permit for firefighters to set up camp in the town’s Shoreline neighborhood, on Recreation Drive.

The Wasatch Fire District plans to construct a temporary fire station to use until a more permanent structure can be built. Fire Chief Eric Hales said it will be in place around three years while the fire district collects revenue from a new EMS sales tax voters approved in November.

“The goal is that we won’t have to go out for another bond, or we don’t have to go out for [a] tax increase to pay for the station,” he said. “So over the next three years, we feel we will generate enough revenue to pay for this fire station in Hideout, as well as others that we need throughout the county.”

To meet Hideout’s needs in the meantime, the fire district will provide a trailer for firefighters and a tent-like structure to cover a quick-response truck equipped for either fire or medical calls.

Hales said the goal of the new site is for first responders to be as flexible and efficient as possible for a range of emergency scenarios.

“Our staff is cross-trained, so they’ll be the first responders. They’ll have medical equipment on their apparatus,” he said. “We only had room for one apparatus, so we have a quick-response truck.”

Additional emergency vehicles will travel from the permanent station across the reservoir when needed. The fire station currently sits east of S.R. 248 near Deer Valley’s Jordanelle gondola.

Hideout resident Jim Gruber, a retired Chicago firefighter, spoke up during public comment to commend the plans.

“Right now, it’s taken 10-15 minutes to get over here, and when they’re done, it’s going to take two or three minutes and it’s just going to make a big difference in saving lives and property,” he said. “I just want to thank you guys for setting this up.”

The planning commission voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit. Now, it will be forwarded to the mayor for his signature.

Site preparation is already underway, and materials have been ordered. Hales said construction will take around six weeks.