Delegates cast votes in Wasatch County GOP convention

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:49 PM MDT
Delegates prepare to cast their votes at Wasatch County's GOP convention April 2.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Delegates prepare to cast their votes at Wasatch County's GOP convention April 2.

Wasatch County’s Republican delegates gathered Tuesday night, April 2, for the GOP convention, where they voted on county nominees and heard from state and federal candidates.

Two county council seats and the county assessor had multiple Republicans in the running.

The candidates needed votes from 60% of the county’s 232 delegates to receive the party nomination, or in the case of one regional county council seat, 60% of that region’s delegates.

For the county council’s western Heber seat, incumbent Kendall Crittenden received 70% of the votes over competitor Mary Williams. He will be the Republican nominee in November’s general election.

For the county council at-large seat, Melvin McQuarrie, Colleen Bonner and Nick Lopez were in contention. Bonner and Lopez emerged as the top two, but neither reached the 60% threshold in a runoff, triggering a primary.

The same was true for the county assessor race, in which Bob Adams and incumbent Todd Griffin are facing off. Both will appear on the primary ballot.

The primary election will be held June 25 to determine the final Republican candidates for November’s ballot.
Wasatch County Elections 2024
