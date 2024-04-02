Wasatch County’s Grand Hyatt Deer Valley to open by Thanksgiving

As Deer Valley begins offering tours of its new terrain in MIDA’s Wasatch County project area, progress continues on the East Village expansion.

During the MIDA board’s latest meeting Tuesday, April 2, New York-based developer Extell’s executive vice president, Kurt Krieg, said his team plans to open the Grand Hyatt hotel overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir by the end of the year. The luxury hotel will feature discounts for veterans and members of the military.

“The anticipated soft opening is Thanksgiving and the hard opening by Christmas,” he said. “Obviously we’d like to see if we can nudge that forward.”

The Hyatt also features 55 residences; 49 have already been purchased.

The Grand Hyatt is far from the only construction underway in the project area.

“We’re neck-deep in a variety of designs,” Krieg said. “It’s not one hotel – it’s 5+ hotels that are proceeding forward.”

He anticipates a five-star hotel’s footings and foundations to be completed this summer.

As for skiing, Krieg said three lifts will be operational by December 18, getting skiers from the new base onto the mountain.

Extell and MIDA also plan to acquire 42 apartments in the Pioche development, near Deer Valley’s Jordanelle gondola, to house workers. Extell's development agreement requires it to provide 660 units of workforce housing.