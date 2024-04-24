© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring Tourism Mixer to focus on latest Heber Valley travel news

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:36 PM MDT
The Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce building is on Main Street.
Google Maps
The Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce building is on Main Street.

The Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a spring tourism event Thursday, April 25.

Local members of the chamber of commerce will gather for a mixer focused on marketing and tourism Thursday morning.

The event, held at Black Rock Mountain Resort, near Hideout, will feature a presentation by the Utah Office of Tourism.

The Heber Valley Chamber will also unveil marketing and sales strategies heading into summer and fall.

More information about upcoming events from the chamber can be found on the organization’s website.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler