Spring Tourism Mixer to focus on latest Heber Valley travel news
The Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a spring tourism event Thursday, April 25.
Local members of the chamber of commerce will gather for a mixer focused on marketing and tourism Thursday morning.
The event, held at Black Rock Mountain Resort, near Hideout, will feature a presentation by the Utah Office of Tourism.
The Heber Valley Chamber will also unveil marketing and sales strategies heading into summer and fall.
More information about upcoming events from the chamber can be found on the organization’s website.