Timpanogos Valley Theatre presents comedy ‘The Nerd’ featuring seasoned local talent

Timpanogos Valley Theatre Company was founded in 2001 to provide a forum and a venue for Wasatch County thespians. The theatre is in the historic Heber City Social Hall and features as many as six productions a year, including a couple of youth theater shows.

Robin Lane will direct the cast of six adults and a child in “The Nerd.”

“It’s a play about a returned veteran from the Vietnam War, who was an architect and somebody anonymous had saved his life while he was there. He finally gets to meet this guy for the first time and it turns out this guy is a hopeless nerd,” Laine said. “So, the play kind of unfolds when this guy comes into his life and shakes things up a little bit. It's hilariously funny.”

The roles are played by actors who love community theater. She says most of them are seasoned professionals. All of them must audition for their roles.

Laine has been involved in theater since she was in middle school. Besides acting, she has taken on some small directing roles but got her first major experience last year with TVT’s production of “Barefoot in the Park.”

She says directing a comedy has its challenges.

“Sometimes an audience will laugh at one thing and then the next night, the new audience won't laugh at that same joke,” she said. “So, you have to be really careful not to anticipate laughs where they're not going to come. For me personally, I've always really enjoyed that part of comedy. I've enjoyed that challenge of making people laugh, but not coming across as too thirsty or desperate for laughs. Just playing a really good character and getting into your role and hoping that people will enjoy and have that connection with the humor.”

“The Nerd” plays on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights through May 11. Tickets are available online up to two hours before the show, at the door the night of the show or by contacting the box office.

Timpanogos Valley Theatre is located at 90 North 100 West in Heber City.