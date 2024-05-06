Soldier Hollow to host Pan-American Mountain Bike Championships

The Pan-American Mountain Bike Championship begins Wednesday, May 8, at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway.

Soldier Hollow General Manager Luke Bodensteiner said 28 national teams will be represented. Besides the pro competitions, there will also be race categories for residents of all ages at the SoHo Bike Festival.

“We think we’ll have in the neighborhood of 800 riders over five days of racing,” he said.

He said the professional field includes Park City rider Haley Batten, who won the World Cup in Brazil this spring.

Competitions will feature a head-to-head race, team relays, short track and cross-country bike races.

“It opens on May 8 with a race called ‘the Eliminator,’ which is a head-to-head matchup,” he said. “Riders on a 45-second short track course, knockout format – that’s something that has not been raced in the U.S. very often, so that’ll be a unique opportunity.”

Bodensteiner said all events will be spectator-friendly and promises the races will be a good show. Locals can watch the events for free; no tickets are required.

Races run through Sunday, May 12. More information about the events is available on the competition’s website.