© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Soldier Hollow to host Pan-American Mountain Bike Championships

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published May 6, 2024 at 5:06 PM MDT
Sheriff's deputies have said they move the so-called bait bikes to different locations based on theft trends.
thesweetsheep - stock.adobe.com
/
620233753
Mountain bikers will compete at Soldier Hollow May 8-12.

Mountain bikers from all over North and South America will compete in Wasatch County this week.

The Pan-American Mountain Bike Championship begins Wednesday, May 8, at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway.

Soldier Hollow General Manager Luke Bodensteiner said 28 national teams will be represented. Besides the pro competitions, there will also be race categories for residents of all ages at the SoHo Bike Festival.

“We think we’ll have in the neighborhood of 800 riders over five days of racing,” he said.

He said the professional field includes Park City rider Haley Batten, who won the World Cup in Brazil this spring.

Competitions will feature a head-to-head race, team relays, short track and cross-country bike races.

“It opens on May 8 with a race called ‘the Eliminator,’ which is a head-to-head matchup,” he said. “Riders on a 45-second short track course, knockout format – that’s something that has not been raced in the U.S. very often, so that’ll be a unique opportunity.”

Bodensteiner said all events will be spectator-friendly and promises the races will be a good show. Locals can watch the events for free; no tickets are required.

Races run through Sunday, May 12. More information about the events is available on the competition’s website.
Tags
Wasatch County Midway
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler