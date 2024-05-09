© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch County accepting applications Trails, Arts, Parks Project Grants

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 9, 2024 at 5:14 PM MDT
Wasatch County Government

Wasatch County’s Trails, Arts and Parks Project Grant application period is now open.

The new grant program gives nonprofits, foundations, local organizations and individuals to bring their projects to life.

In 2022 Wasatch County voters approved a tenth of a percent local sales and use tax to enhance trails, arts and parks in the county.

The “TAP” tax went into effect in 2023 and the first grants will be awarded this year.

The TAP Tax Advisory Board will review applications and make recommendations to the county council on where to send the collected funds.

The application window closes June 30.
