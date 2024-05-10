Wasatch County planners approve private recreation center in Jordanelle Basin

Developer Rhett Riding with Storied Deer Valley LLC wants to build a private recreation center in Tuhaye, a private gated community in the Jordanelle Basin Overlay Zone.

The recreation center, called the Adventure Camp Barn, would have offices, bike workshops, bike storage, restrooms and an outdoor climbing wall. Its primary purpose would be to rent out bikes and other recreational items.

Only residents of the Talisker Club and their guests would be able to use the center.

The Wasatch County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit with some requirements, including an approved lighting plan.

Planners determined the recreation center’s lighting plan complies with code. There will be no lights in the parking lot and the building will only operate during daylight hours.

Planning staff said notices were sent to about 30 property owners within a 500-foot radius of the development before the permit was granted. They said none of those owners sent feedback.

It’s anticipated other services or activities will be added to the site in the future, including a lake for kayaking and paddleboarding. The developer would need to return to the planning commission before making any additions.

Storied Deer Valley must now get a building permit before breaking ground.